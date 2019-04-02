Home

OLIVER, Rose Winifred. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 30 March 2019 at Summerset Falls. Loved wife to the late Ernie. Mother to Vern and the late Alan. Mother-in-law to Lynne and Sharon. Nana Rose to Shaun; Antony and Naomi, and Ryan. Great Nana to Harriet and Margot. "Will always be loved" A celebration of Rose's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 4 April at 10.30am followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
