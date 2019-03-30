|
MUNROE, Rosaleen Virginia (Rosy) (nee Wilton). Born December 15, 1946. Passed away on March 27, 2019. Suddenly at Gisborne Hospital. Dearly loved daughter of the late Alice and Henry Wilton, much loved sister of Keri and Ruth, Carolyn, Jenny and families. So sadly missed. A service will be held in Gisborne, 2.30pm Wednesday April 3. To be followed by a memorial service in Auckland on Saturday April 13 at 4pm. No flowers by request. Donations to the Cancer Society appreciated. Communications to the family care of Evans Funeral 06 8679150
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
