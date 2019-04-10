|
THOMSON, Ronald William (Ron). Born January 11, 1928. Passed away on April 07, 2019, aged 91 years at Lexham Gardens Rest Home. Ron, dearly loved husband of the late Mavis and cherished father of Mary, Andrew, David, Kathleen and Rebecca. He will also be sadly missed by 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks to the caring staff at Lexham Gardens. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at Blockhouse Bay Baptist, 504 Blockhouse Bay Rd at 11 am, Saturday, 13th April, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Conditional Immortality Association, PO Box 202162 Takanini Auckland 2246, would be appreciated. "When Christ, who is your life, appears, then you also will appear with Him in glory"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
