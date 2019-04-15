Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald COBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Ward (Ron) COBB

Notice Condolences

Ronald Ward (Ron) COBB Notice
COBB, Ronald Ward (Ron). On April 12, 2019 peacefully at Lady Allum Home in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Rosemary, much loved father of Greg and Deborah. Loved poppa to Olivia, Zara, and Dante. Step father of Craig and Di, and Dee. Beloved Ronnie to Hannah and James. A private family service will be held. A gathering to remember Ron and celebrate his life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Cobb family c/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.