|
|
|
COBB, Ronald Ward (Ron). On April 12, 2019 peacefully at Lady Allum Home in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Rosemary, much loved father of Greg and Deborah. Loved poppa to Olivia, Zara, and Dante. Step father of Craig and Di, and Dee. Beloved Ronnie to Hannah and James. A private family service will be held. A gathering to remember Ron and celebrate his life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Cobb family c/o P O Box 56013 Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More