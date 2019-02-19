|
WEBB, Ronald Walter. Born October 04, 1944. Passed away on February 17, 2019. Loving husband of Gloria, father of Johnny, Nigel and Danny. Ronald will lay at his home at 21 Trevor Hoskins Drive, Wiri from Tuesday to Thursday. Funeral Service will be held at Anns Funeral Home and Onsite Cremations, 11c Bolderwood Place, Wiri, Manukau on Friday, 22nd February 2019 commencing at 10am. For further details contact Danny on 09 2638731
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
