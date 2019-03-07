|
|
|
TIBBO, Ronald Selby (Ron). 1 June 1934 - 3 March 2019 Passed peacefully after complications at Tauranga Hospital. Adored father, father inlaw and poppa of Karen, Lisa and Mike, Matthew, Jacob and Shaynah, Brianna, and great poppa of Ava and Jayde, Isabella and Hunter. Loved partner of Julie. He will be so very missed. As per Ron's wishes a private cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at Mount Maunganui R.S.A, Monday 11th March at 10am. All Welcome Communications to: Unit 34 RSA Village Mount Maunganui
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
