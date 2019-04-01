|
|
|
ELVIDGE, Ronald Rutherford. On Saturday March 30 2019 after a long illness. Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Loved Father of Tim James and Jo and grandfather of Plum, Hannah, Sophie, Emma and Lucie. Stepfather to Lucy, Martin, Stephen and Simon, and Bobo to Alex, Simon, August, Charlie, Zachariah and Sam. Delivered 1000's of babies into the world. Scored some game saving tries for the All Blacks. A good man. In accordance with his wishes his life will be celebrated at private service. Call James on 027 5050076. Many thanks to the wonderful team at Bupa Beachaven. Donations to the Dementia Research Fund phone 09 923 9235
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More