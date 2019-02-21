|
WESCOTT, Ronald Leslie (Ron). Died suddenly on Tuesday the 19th February 2019 at Middlemore Hospital aged 86. Darling husband of Rita, taken so suddenly from us, 65 years of fun together now at an end. Such a loved Dad thanks for the fun memories, love you always, Dianne. Will miss watching those NRL games together, always in my heart, Lynette. Thanks for the love and fun, Tony. Children and partners, Sharon (deceased) and Stephen, Dianne and Ken, Tony and Diane, and Lynette. 12 grandchildren, 17 great grand-children and his many friends. A service for Ron will be held at Manakau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Monday the 25th of February 2019 at 9:30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
