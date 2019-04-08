Home

Ronald Keith (Ron) ANTILL

Ronald Keith (Ron) ANTILL Notice
ANTILL, Ronald Keith (Ron). Passed away at Taranaki Base Hospital 6 April 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Dulcie Lillian. Beloved and respected father of Kevin and Desrae (Raglan), Dulcie (Peg) and Graeme Penwarden (Urenui), Raewyn and Peter Hawkins (Clark's Beach). Loved Poppa to 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. At peace and with his beloved Dulcie. Messages to 'The Antill Family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. No flowers please, but donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Ron's life will begin 10.30am at the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 11 April. Private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
