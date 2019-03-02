Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald KEMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Edward (Ron) KEMP

Notice Condolences

Ronald Edward (Ron) KEMP Notice
KEMP, Ronald Edward (Ron). Peacefully on 28th February, 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband to Hongyue (Helen). Much loved father to Michelle, and stepfather to Faye, loved Poppa to Alexander. Loved brother to Ernie. "Now at peace with his Lord" A service for Ron will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Newstead Road, Hamilton on Tuesday 5th March, 2019 at 1 p.m. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.