|
|
|
KEMP, Ronald Edward (Ron). Peacefully on 28th February, 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband to Hongyue (Helen). Much loved father to Michelle, and stepfather to Faye, loved Poppa to Alexander. Loved brother to Ernie. "Now at peace with his Lord" A service for Ron will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Newstead Road, Hamilton on Tuesday 5th March, 2019 at 1 p.m. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More