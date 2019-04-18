Home

Ronald Douglas FARMER

Ronald Douglas FARMER Notice
FARMER, Ronald Douglas. Ron passed away peacefully on 13th April 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Loved soul mate of the late Merle. Loved and respected father and father in law of Delcye and Colin Sherrard, Kevin and Catherine Farmer, and Jenny Farmer. Loved Grandad of Hayley, Bryan; Jared, Cherie; Nathan, Theresa; Jason, Maria; Shelley, Cody; Luke, Wendy and Kirsty. Loved Great Grandad of Jordyn, Kayden, Deakin, Tayla, Logan, Regan, Blake, Isobel, Joseph, Kaiara, William, Elizabeth, Emily, Declan and Lochlan. RIP Ron. You will remain in our hearts forever. A private Family Service celebrating Ron's life has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
