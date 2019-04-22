|
MORRISS, Ronald Dinnison. Passed away peacefully at CHT Resthome, Waiuku on 21st April 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Tui, devoted Dad of Steve and Jo, Derek and Ros, Poppa and Grandpop of Bobbie-Jo, Charlotte, Samuel and Damon. In memory of Ron, donations to the St John Ambulance Fund, PO Box 112, Waiuku would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A special thank you to the staff at Cht Waiuku for their wonderful care of Ron. A service for Ron will be held at St Andrew's Church, Queen St, Waiuku on Friday 26th April at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
