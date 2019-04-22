Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald MORRISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Dinnison MORRISS

Notice Condolences

Ronald Dinnison MORRISS Notice
MORRISS, Ronald Dinnison. Passed away peacefully at CHT Resthome, Waiuku on 21st April 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Tui, devoted Dad of Steve and Jo, Derek and Ros, Poppa and Grandpop of Bobbie-Jo, Charlotte, Samuel and Damon. In memory of Ron, donations to the St John Ambulance Fund, PO Box 112, Waiuku would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A special thank you to the staff at Cht Waiuku for their wonderful care of Ron. A service for Ron will be held at St Andrew's Church, Queen St, Waiuku on Friday 26th April at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.