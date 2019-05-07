EVANS, Ronald Alfred James (Ron). Passed away peacefully 5th May 2019 at Hibiscus Hospice. Your loving family and friends surrounded you on your last night. Your last sunrise you enjoyed with the sunshine streaming over you and you beamed out on the morning sun rays. Cherished husband for 62 years of Dawn, good mates here and in the here-after. Loved brother of Michael. Loved brother in law of Sandy, Mirella and Ken. Family Patriarch to his nieces and nephews (Paul, Barry, Bonita, Rochelle and Elissa) and their children. Special thanks to the Doctor and nursing staff of Hibiscus Hospice for their care. Thanks to the Palliative Care Team North Shore Hospital for their compassion. A service for Ron will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Thursday 9th May 2019 at 11am.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019