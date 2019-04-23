|
|
|
JAMIESON, Roland Patrick. On Monday 22 April 2019 passed away peacefully aged 86. Cherished husband of the late Annette. Deeply loved father and father in law of Steven and Josie, Dean and Colleen. Treasured grandfather of Kirstin, Kelly and Michael. Great granddad of Gracie. "Sadly missed, forever in our Hearts." In lieu of flowers donations can be made to West Auckland Hospice at the Chapel. A service for Paddy will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Monday 29 April 2019 at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
