Roland Joseph GLASS

Roland Joseph GLASS Notice
GLASS, Roland Joseph. Aged 81, peacefully late on March 20th 2019, after a long illness. Loved father and father in law of Janet and Harvey, Margaret, Stuart, Helen and Andrew, and Alison. Grandfather of Stephanie and Judie, Matthew and Anna, Josh and Reegan, Beth and Campbell, and Catherine and Hannah. Great Grandfather of Lochlan, Rebecca and Julian. Dear brother and brother in law of Grahame and Beverley. Loved Uncle of Brian (late), Susan, Peter and Bronwyn. Family thanks and appreciation go to the staff at the Renal Unit at New Plymouth Hospital, the staff on ward 4B, and to the staff at Te Rangimarie Hospice in New Plymouth. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
