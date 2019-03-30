|
MOUNSEY, Roland Gordon (Rolie). On 28 March 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, in his 94th year. Loved brother and brother in law of Una and Jack (both deceased) Butler, Morry (deceased) and Audrey, Ella and Des (deceased) Troup, Owen and Jennifer. A loved uncle and great uncle. Hard working hands - now at rest. A Service for Rolie will be held at the Lakeside CLC, 1 Emmanuel Place (off Croft Terrace), Huntly on Monday 1 April at 11am, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Mounsey Family, P O Box 47, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
