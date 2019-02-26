|
|
|
PEES, Rodney Martin. Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on Saturday 23rd February 2019, aged 64 years, with his loving family beside him. Adored husband of Ailsa, loved father of Vanessa. Most awesome and loving stepdad of Tracy and Wayne and greatest super pop of Ruby and Jake, MeiLong and JiaHan, Makayla, Bailey and Milly. Loved son of Pamela and Geoffrey (deceased). A service to celebrate Rod's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Thursday 28th February 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ. Online tributes can be made at www.heavenaddress.co.nz. .
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More