HAM, Rodney Horace. Born July 5 1942 passed away 7 March 2019.
Much loved husband of Alison of 50 years and father of Jason and Karla. Father-in-law of Stephen and Megan. Grandfa to Alex, Thomas, Olivia and Ethan. We are all devastated at Rod's sudden death on Thursday and he will leave a huge hole in our hearts. A Service to celebrate Rod's life will be held on Friday 15 March at 11am at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga followed by a private family burial. Communication to the Ham Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
