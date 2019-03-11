Home

Rodney Frederick James (Rod) PYE

PYE, Rodney Frederick James (Rod). On 9 March 2019, aged 90. Much loved husband of Shirley, for 68 years. Loved father of John and David, and father-in-law of Mandy and Stella. Poppa of Shannon and Hayden, and friend of Carrie. No flowers by request. A celebration of Rod's life will be held at the Selwyn Village Chapel of Christ the King, Target Street, Point Chevalier on Wednesday 13 March at 2.00pm. Communications to PO Box 33170, Takapuna 0740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
