|
|
|
MATHEWS, Robyn Ethel Frontin. Peacefully at home on 11th March 2019. Much loved wife of the late Sean. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Carroll and Glen Irvine; Patrick and Nicky; and Clare. Adored granny of Danielle, Kenzie, and Kane. A service of thanksgiving will be held for Robyn in the Trinity Church; 152 Kiripaka Road; Tikipunga, Whangarei, on Friday 15th March 2019 at 12 noon to be followed by interment at the Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 3.30pm. All communication to the 'Mathews Family' PO Box 8010, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More