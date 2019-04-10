|
|
|
GUY, Robin William. Passed away on 9 April 2019 at Mercy Hospice, Auckland, aged 77. Dearly loved husband of Heather; loved father of Rebekah and Joanna, and father-in-law of Josh; Grandfather of Santiago, Achilles and Ivory; step-father to 5 step-children; loved eldest son of the late Thomas and Gladys Guy; loved brother and brother-in-law of Ethel and the late Ron, Frank and Val, Glen, Laurie and Shona, Murray and Michelle. A service of celebration will be held at Ponsonsby Baptist Church, 43 Jervois Rd, Ponsonby on Thursday 11 April 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
