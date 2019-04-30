Home

Robin McWILLIAM

Robin McWILLIAM Notice
McWILLIAM, Robin. Died peacefully in Tauranga Hospital on 26 April 2019 after a short illness.
Beloved husband to Ann, father to Andrew, James, Neil, and Ian, grandfather to Kirsty, Aimee, Mark, Brent, Samantha, Oliver, and Theo, great-grandfather to Sophie, Makayla, Ruby, and Mason, and special friend to Craig Burke.
He will be sorely missed by not only his close family, but all those who came into contact with him over his 85 years of life.
A Funeral service for Robin will be held at 1:30pm, Friday 3 May 2019 at Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Omokoroa Volunteer Fire Brigade Medical First Response 191 Omokoroa Rd, Omokoroa; or to St John Ambulance at www.stjohn.org.nz. Correspondence to the McWilliam family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.




Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
