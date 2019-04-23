|
|
|
OSBORNE, Robin Harper. Passed away so peacefully, aged 85 years, with family by his side on 20 April 2019. Dearly loved husband of Madge, adored father of Margretta, son-in-law Ashley and super poppa to Thomas, Nicholas, Jack and Antonia and loved sister of Jocelyn Wells. Sincere thanks to the staff at Waitamata wing, Grace Joel Retirement Village St Heliers for their loving and professional care of Robin. Funeral service will be held at St Philips Anglican Church, St Heliers Bay Road on Friday 26 April at 11.00am All communications c/o Sibuns 582 Remuera Road, Remuera 1052.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More