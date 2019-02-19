|
|
|
BYRNE, Robert Norman (Bob) MBE, JP. Regtl No 627110, 22nd Battalion, J Force. On Sunday 17th February 2019; in his 95th year. Loved husband of the late Yvonne. Loved and loving partner of Gaye. Loved and respected father and father in law of Perry and Jean, Tony and Trish (deceased), Alan and Delwyn. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the Whakatane Baptist Centre, Keepa Road, Whakatane on Friday 22nd February at 1pm followed by a private burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Byrne Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More