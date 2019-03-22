MILLER, Robert Maurice Theodore (Robert). Born December 02, 1925. Passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019; aged 93. Surrounded by family and love you made your way to join our Mum, husband of late Merle. Loving special Dad to Annette, Loved Dad to Janice, Peter. Gramps to Daryl, Ange, Ben, Matt, Jackson, Rhys, Brett, Olga, Kylie, Chris, and Great Grandpa to McKenzie. Loved Dad, Grandfather and Great Grandfather to Barry, Wendy, Gavin, Lynda, Kelly, John, Noah, Greta. A great innings Dad with lots of love of memories and now with Mum. RIP. Father to Kevin Loved Dad to Warren,Julie (deceased) Grandpa to Helen, Steve, Bevan, Emma, Great Grandchildren Bailey, Finlay, Harrison, Issac. Sadly missed along life's way, quietly remembered everyday, No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts your always there. Loving father (Fred to me) to Robert, Debbie, and Grandpa to Danielle, Dwayne, Adam, Ashley. Forever in our heart and memories. Cremation taken place. Memorial for Dad's family and friends to be held on Sunday 31st March 2019 (PLEASE NOTE CORRECT DATE) 11am to 3pm. Please come join us at The Ship venue : 55 Westend Road Herne Bay (opposite Cox's Bay Park). Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019