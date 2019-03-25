|
MACDONALD, Robert Laurie Nayler (Bob). Passed away peacefully in East Auckland on 21 March 2019, aged 85 Years. Much loved by his family and his many friends. Remembered fondly by his children, Josef and Ruth and their mother, Mary. Cherished grandfather (BeeBop and PopPops) to Timo, Kasia, Arto, Saoirse and Ashka. Dearest elder brother of Terry and twin brothers John and Gary, and the late Alan and David. Beloved companion of partner Pauline. A memorial service is to be held at Davis Funerals 2A Udys Road Pakuranga on Monday 1 April 2019 at 1pm. Enquires to Davis Funerals Ph (09) 576 7108
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
