Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert SHELFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert James SHELFORD

Notice Condolences

Robert James SHELFORD Notice
SHELFORD, Robert James. Peacefully on February 21, 2019. Much loved son of Maureen and the late Bob Shelford. Dearly loved husband of Eleanor and loved Dad of Jordan, Kotuku, Kaumoana, Kylee, and Sarita. Much loved brother of Chris, Russell (deceased), and Warena, (deceased). Much loved Koko of all his Mokopuna. A Funeral Service will be held at Te Aroha Marae, Wilson Road, Parakao near Whangarei on Monday February 25, 2019 at 11.00am Dempsey & Forrest Locally owned.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.