SHELFORD, Robert James. Peacefully on February 21, 2019. Much loved son of Maureen and the late Bob Shelford. Dearly loved husband of Eleanor and loved Dad of Jordan, Kotuku, Kaumoana, Kylee, and Sarita. Much loved brother of Chris, Russell (deceased), and Warena, (deceased). Much loved Koko of all his Mokopuna. A Funeral Service will be held at Te Aroha Marae, Wilson Road, Parakao near Whangarei on Monday February 25, 2019 at 11.00am Dempsey & Forrest Locally owned.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
