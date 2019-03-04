Home

THORPE, Robert Ian. (Brig. Gen 31359) passed away 3 March 2019 surrounded by family, shortly after celebrating his 60th wedding anniversary, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Pat; and Dad, Koro and Great Koro to Susan, Maui, Rick, Liz, Jenny, Neil, Jasper, Levi, Zak, Aroha, Taz, Pania and Charlize. A service for Ian will be held at Rotorua Cemetery 160 Sala St, Rotorua 2pm on Wed 6 March followed by a celebration of Ian's life at the community centre, Alexander Rd, Lake Tarawera (5pm). Contact the Thorpe family: Osborne Funeral Home PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
