Robert Henri LEEK

LEEK Robert Henri. Aged 83 years, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice, close to his beloved Grey Lynn community, on Friday March 22nd. Much loved brother of Else and Gouke, very special uncle of Guido, Estella and Saskia and great uncle of Ben, Rees and Agatha. Special thanks to all the staff at Mercy Hospice for their loving, compassionate care. Rob will be farewelled at 1.30pm on Wednesday March 27th, 2019 at St Matthews in the City. All welcome. Parking at Sky City. In lieu of flowers please gift to GALS choir or Mercy Hospice. State Of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
