CHERRIE, Robert Griffith (Bob). Service No 43912, SFIP Flight Sargent 19th Fighter Squadron, Beloved husband of Betty (deceased) passed away on March 19th 2019, aged 94 years. Much loved father of Craig, Dale and Jacqui Cherrie. Much cherished grandfather of Joanna (deceased), Matthew, Benedict, Samuel, Oliver, Emma, James and Reannen (deceased). Adored great grandfather of 12 Great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Pyes Pa Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 1pm followed by a celebration of his life at the Mount Maunganui Golf Club 15 Fairway Avenue, Mount Maunganui. (A longtime member of the Mount Maunganui RSA and Golf Club.)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2019
