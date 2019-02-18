Home

Robert George (Bob) BURBUSH

Robert George (Bob) BURBUSH Notice
BURBUSH, Robert George (Bob). Born August 04, 1926. Passed away on February 14, 2019. Aged 92 years. Loved husband of the late Joyce. Loved and missed by all his family Michael, Christine, Jackie, Kirstie, Briar, Brad, Scott, Jack, Nina, Isla, Zoe. Thanks to the staff at Middlemore Hospital for their care of Bob during his last days. A service for Bob will be held at Waters Funerals, Papatoetoe, at 11am on Thursday 21st February.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
