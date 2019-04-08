|
|
|
MARTIN, Robert Ernest (Bobby). With great sadness we announce the passing of Bobby aged 80 at home on 4 April 2019. A devoted husband to Jean for 58 years, caring father to Carl, Donna and the late Stephen. A loving grand-father to Amy and Melissa and father-in-law to Helen and Gary. Bobby truly lived life to the full, he loved his scuba diving, fishing, gardening, laughs and jokes with mates and sharing his love with family and friends. He will be sadly missed but in our hearts forever. Thank you to the caring staff at Mercy Hospice and Greenlane Heart Specialists. A private family service will be held in East Tamaki. Contact ph. 022-1836924.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
