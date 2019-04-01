BENNETT, Robert Deane. 4 May 1944 - 28 March 2019. I never thought this time would come but it did my dear. My loving husband of 51 years, my best mate and soul mate felt it was time to leave this earth. A smile, a kiss goodbye and a simple hug that morning then off to work, neither of us knowing that was our last embrace and final farewell. But we've had so many great times and special moments during our loving life together, these everlasting memories will bring comfort and keep a smile on my face till we meet again. Rest In Peace my love with our beautiful son Troy. With all my love, Judy. Loving father to Deanne and the late Troy, special mate to Kere, amazing Papa to Teagan, Brandon, Kyle and Jessica and great-grandfather and buddy of Cooper. We will love you and remember you always, a beautiful gentleman. You are now with Troy and the beautiful irony is that our loss is another's reunion. A service to farewell Robert will be held in the Manurewa Rugby Football Club, Mountfort Park, 25 Dr Pickering Avenue, Manurewa on Wednesday the 3rd of April 2019 at 11am, All communications to [email protected]







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019