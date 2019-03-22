|
|
|
FRANKLIN, Robert Darrell Tudor (Bob). The mighty winger from Northland, the chief organiser from Wellington and the truly kind, gentle gentlemen, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on Wednesday. Loved partner of Noi, wonderful father to Bridgette and Craig, big brother to Lyn, brother in law to Evan, father in law to Mark and Claire, bonus granddad to Ben, Sam, Jesse, Gabby and Ben. And a great friend to many. Fly with the angels. We love you. A service for Bob will be held at Mantell's on Tamaki, 19 Tamaki Drive, Okahu Bay Auckland at 2pm Monday March 25th. All welcome. The Natural Funeral Company Ph 021-234-5650
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More