SHAW, Robert Daniel. Bob arrived 15 October 1920 and departed peacefully 26 March 2019 surrounded by family. Twin brother of the late Bill, youngest of nine. Husband of June and the late Betty. Stepfather to Graeme and Ross Shandley. Uncle to many. Finally at rest in his 99th year. We will farewell Bob on Friday 29th March at 12.30 pm at the Hamilton Cemetery Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Communications to M Lynch, 25 Pembroke St Hamilton 3204. Ana-Maria Richardson Funeral Director
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
