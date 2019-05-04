Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HEWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles (Bob) HEWSON

Notice Condolences

Robert Charles (Bob) HEWSON Notice
HEWSON, Robert Charles (Bob). On 2 May 2019, passed away at home from a short illness, aged 71 years. Loved husband of Moya for 53 years. Loved father to Carol and Rob, Dion and Rebecca and Robert; and very much loved Poppa to his many grandchildren. Service to Navy 18292 HMNZS Otago, Fire Brigade Blue Watch Christchurch, Police 4836 and Port of Tauranga Security. As to Bob's wishes, he has been privately cremated. Many thanks to the Waipuna Hospice staff. Messages to the Hewson family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.