Robert Cecil (Bob) BRITTON

Robert Cecil (Bob) BRITTON Notice
BRITTON, Robert Cecil (Bob). Passed away, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village Blenheim, on Wednesday April 24, 2019. Aged 87 years. Father of Janet and the late Les. Loved brother of Anne, uncle of Jen and John, and great uncle of Mike and Jo. Messages may be sent to the Britton Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. In accordance with Bob's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Respectfully cared for by Geoffrey T Sowman Blenheim FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719 www.sowmans.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
