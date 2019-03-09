|
BARTHOW, Roald. On 6 March 2019 passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Lucy. Cherished father of Alison and Stuart Vogel, Glenys and Nigel Boyd, and Christine and Errol Lewthwaite. Treasured Grandpa of Christopher, Timothy, Francesca; Nathan, Carmen; Natasha and Danielle. A service to celebrate Roald's life will be held at St James Church, 650 Pollen St, Thames on Thursday 14 March at 11am. Communications to the Barthow Family, C/- 3 Hall St, Paeroa 3600. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation are welcomed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
