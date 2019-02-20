|
BARTLING, Rita Lillian (nee Kay). 29 June 1932 - 13 February 2019. Suddenly at her daughter's home. Passed away peacefully in the presence of her daughter, granddaughter and great granddaughter. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry. A private gathering has been held to celebrate Rita's life. The best Mum to Karen, Ken and Bruce, and stepmum to Chars, Rodney and Brian. Nana to 7, step nana to 7, great nana to 10 and great step nana to 7. Now at rest with Barry. Messages c/- K. Wall, 6 Ralph Lane, Waihi Beach 3611.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
