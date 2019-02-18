Home

Rita Ellen Organ ROBINSON

Rita Ellen Organ ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON, Rita Ellen Organ. 1919 - 2019. Peacefully on 15 February 2019 at Jane Mander Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of Robbie (deceased), sister of Vera, Gladys, Rhoda, Lois and Lionel (deceased), aunty to Corrina, Rex, Paul, Karen, Warren, great nieces and nephews. A service for Rita will be held at the chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals, (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
