Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Funeral Services
Cnr Main Rd & Sheffield Street
Katikati , Bay of Plenty
07 549 4788
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita HAIGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Diane HAIGH

Notice Condolences

Rita Diane HAIGH Notice
HAIGH, Rita Diane. Passed away peacefully on 15 February 2019. Treasured daughter of Ruth. Much loved wife of Darryl and former husband Tony. Adored and cherished Mother of Jenny, Suzie, and Ian and their families. Much loved Rita to all of Darryl's children and their families. A service for Rita will be held at St. Peters Anglican Church cnr Beach Road and Carisbrooke Street, Katikati on Monday 25 February 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.