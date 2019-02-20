|
|
|
HAIGH, Rita Diane. Passed away peacefully on 15 February 2019. Treasured daughter of Ruth. Much loved wife of Darryl and former husband Tony. Adored and cherished Mother of Jenny, Suzie, and Ian and their families. Much loved Rita to all of Darryl's children and their families. A service for Rita will be held at St. Peters Anglican Church cnr Beach Road and Carisbrooke Street, Katikati on Monday 25 February 2019 at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
