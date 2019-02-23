|
JACKSON, Rita Cecily. WAAC NZ Army WWII 813199 10 August 1921 - 20 February 2019 Beloved wife of the late Neville Jackson. Loved mother of Judith and Noel Derbyshire, Hilary and David Emanuel. Dear Gran of Jeremy and Monique, Sarah and Alan, Tim and Shannon, and Anna and a very special Gran to Matthew (deceased 7 August 2012). Great Gran of Molly, Lucy, Katie, Sophie, Mia, Kate, Samantha, Emily, Jacob and Holly. Loved by us all. A loved sister and aunt. The memorial service will be held at the All Saints Selwyn Church, corner Selwyn Rd and Cook St, Howick on Tuesday 26 February at 11.30am. We thank Gulf Views for their wonderful care to Rita and before that at Metlifecare Highlands. No flowers by request. Donations to the children's Grief and Loss Seasons programme.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
