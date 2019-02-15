|
|
|
ALDERTON, Richard George Alexander. Passed away peacefully on the 7th February 2019, at the Parklands Hospital, Christchurch. Aged 78, after a long illness. Beloved Husband of Jan, dearly loved father of Leanne and Stephen. Adored Gaga of Ashley, Rebecca, Cameron, Stewart, Emma and Luke Alderton. Loved father-in-law of Alison Alderton and Dave Stewart. A private funeral has been held by request in Whangarei. I wish to thank the wonderful carers and nurses of Rimu ward for their care, empathy, kindness and respect.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
