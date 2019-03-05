Home

Christchurch Crematorium Funeral Services
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-341 6117
Richard David HORROBIN

Richard David HORROBIN Notice
HORROBIN, Richard David. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 26, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 63 years. Loved father of Tats, Anna, and Erica, and a dearly loved grandad of Karen. Brother of Jude (Deceased), Trish, Geoff, and Lynne. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. "Go Well" A Private Family Cremation for Richard has been held. ChCh Crematorium Funeral Services 341 6117 65 Vickerys Rd, Wigram
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
