HORROBIN, Richard David. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 26, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 63 years. Loved father of Tats, Anna, and Erica, and a dearly loved grandad of Karen. Brother of Jude (Deceased), Trish, Geoff, and Lynne. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. "Go Well" A Private Family Cremation for Richard has been held. ChCh Crematorium Funeral Services 341 6117 65 Vickerys Rd, Wigram
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
