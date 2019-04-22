|
|
|
BEVERIDGE, Richard David. On 20 April 2019 aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Dianne; father of Karen (deceased), Sheryll, Gwynell, Jan, Aaron and Ric; grandad and great grandad to all his grandchildren. A memorial service for Richard will be held at the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Dee St, Mt Maunganui on Wednesday 24 April at 12.30pm. Donations to the Headway Brain Injury Assn. BOP Inc. P O Box 10050, Mt Maunganui would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Beveridge Family C/- P O Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More