AVIS, Rhonda Marise (nee Jackson). 20 years ago today on March 11, we said goodbye to Rhonda at the Remembrance Service celebrating her life. She was a special loving sister, who was taken from us on March 1 1999 in Bwindi National Park, Uganda. So full of loving deeds, she always thought of others first and helped fulfil their needs. Someone who always smiled as she went on her way and never failed to brighten up everyone each day. Rest in love and forever in our thoughts. Love always, Matt, Nikki, Paige and Arabella xxxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
