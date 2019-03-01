AVIS, Rhonda Marise (nee Jackson). In loving memory of Rhonda and all whose lives were tragically taken in Bwindi National Park, Uganda 1 March 1999. Dearest Rhonda, our beloved fun-loving and caring eldest daughter, sister and aunty. You served your God, you loved adventure, travelling to many places, you loved to bring a smile as you went on your way and brighten up every day. As time unfolds this 20th year, precious forever memories remain and someday God will call us one by one to meet with you again. The special years will not return when we were all together, your love of life and beautiful spirit will abide in our hearts forever. Love you always. Mum and Dad, Mel, Jo and Jake, Matt and Nikki (UK) and families xxxxxxx Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 1, 2019