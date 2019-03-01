Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda AVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Marise (Jackson) AVIS

In Memoriam Condolences

Rhonda Marise (Jackson) AVIS In Memoriam
AVIS, Rhonda Marise (nee Jackson). In loving memory of Rhonda and all whose lives were tragically taken in Bwindi National Park, Uganda 1 March 1999. Dearest Rhonda, our beloved fun-loving and caring eldest daughter, sister and aunty. You served your God, you loved adventure, travelling to many places, you loved to bring a smile as you went on your way and brighten up every day. As time unfolds this 20th year, precious forever memories remain and someday God will call us one by one to meet with you again. The special years will not return when we were all together, your love of life and beautiful spirit will abide in our hearts forever. Love you always. Mum and Dad, Mel, Jo and Jake, Matt and Nikki (UK) and families xxxxxxx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.