Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Rhonda Doris (Williams) HARRIS

Rhonda Doris (Williams) HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, Rhonda Doris (nee Williams). Passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 beside her best friend and loving husband, Noel in Matamata. Treasured mother of Rachel, Jennifer and Angela. Granny of soon to be nine grandchildren. And loved by all family and friends. A celebration for Rhonda will be held at 11am Friday March 22, 2019 at Dalton's Plantation, 280 Hinuera Rd, Matamata. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and may be left at the service. All communications to c/- the Harris family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
