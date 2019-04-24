|
WORTHINGTON, Rex Preston. 5 April 1947 - 21 April 2019 Loved son of Harry, grandson of Sam and great grandson of Samuel Worthington of Ingelton, North Yorkshire. Adored husband of Merrilyn for 48 years, extraordinary father to Cal, Brad and Garad. Treasured father in law of Nicola, Kim and Anna. Cherished Worthy to Tara, Morgan, Will and Luc. A loyal and trusted friend, respected colleague and mate to so many. A celebration of Rex's life will held be at Wakatere Boating Club, Narrow Neck Beach on Monday 29th April at 2pm. Thanks to the loving care of the team at North Shore Hospice, and Belmont Pharmacy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
