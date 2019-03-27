Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Leland THOMAS

Notice Condolences

Rex Leland THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Rex Leland. 4 May 1939 - 22 March 2019. Passed away peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home, Christchurch, in his 80th year. Gone to be with his beloved wife Eileen (nee Duxfield) and his precious Lord. He was a loved father and father-in-law of Bevan and Fang, Lyall and Helen, and Jo and Stephen, loved granddad of Simone, Zayne, Isaac, Aiden, Abby, Samuel, and Joshua, and a much loved brother and brother-in-law. Many thanks to Anne and Pete for their tireless care of Rex over the last nine months, and to all the various services and people who helped make dad's last month's comfortable. May he be happy tending to the beehives in the Lord's Courts forever. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Rex Thomas, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Private cremation to be held, followed by a service to remember Rex on May 11, with details to follow.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.